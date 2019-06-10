|
|
HILL, Cheryl Ann 50, of Springfield, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born December 29, 1968 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Tate) Hill. Cheryl was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and she loved to sing. Survivors include her father; Robert Hill, one sister; Helen (Arlin "Par") Tolliver and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Hill Jr., a sister; Celestine Hill and her mother. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Brown Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019