Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann HILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Ann HILL Obituary
HILL, Cheryl Ann 50, of Springfield, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born December 29, 1968 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Tate) Hill. Cheryl was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and she loved to sing. Survivors include her father; Robert Hill, one sister; Helen (Arlin "Par") Tolliver and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Hill Jr., a sister; Celestine Hill and her mother. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Brown Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now