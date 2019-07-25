Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Cheryl BYSTREK Obituary
BYSTREK, Cheryl L. Age 72, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Cheryl had many superior qualities but the one she took most seriously was being the ultimate provider for her family and friends. She showered her love on each member of the family but it was her grandchildren that truly captured her heart. Her passing leaves a void that is impossible to fill but her legacy will never be forgotten. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Eugene Ballard. She is survived by her husband, John Bystrek; daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Tamulonis; son, Jeremy (Jaime) Bystrek; grandchildren, Cora and Charlotte Bystrek and Keegan and Katharine Tamulonis; and by two brothers, Gene (Lori) Ballard and Randy (Sheila) Ballard. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019
