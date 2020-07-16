Cheryl CLOW

1/1
CLOW, Cheryl "Cherie" Cheryl "Cherie" Clow, was born February 9, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to the union of Hilmar Mayer, Jr. and Mary Mayer. Cherie passed into God's presence July 12, 2020. Cherie lived a full life as a dedicated homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking, gardening, playing the piano, knitting, reading, visiting botanical gardens, and being with her family. Cherie had a strong faith in God and loved attending the Miami Valley Bible Church in Beavercreek, OH. Cherie graduated from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, Douglas "Doug", marrying in 1966. Cherie enjoyed giving of herself through numerous volunteer activities. Cherie will be sadly missed by those who know her and love her. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cherie is survived by her brother, Scott Mayer; husband, Doug; sons, Andrew (Angie) Clow and Alex (Rebecca) Clow; grandchildren, Andrea, Luke, Victoria, Timothy and Elizabeth Clow. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 11am-12pm at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Funeral Home, with the service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Plattsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Miami Valley Bible Church or Ohio's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
