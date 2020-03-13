|
FANNIN, Cheryl Frances Age 61 passed away surrounded by family Thursday March 5th 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, David Sage; brother, Emerson R Browning; nephew, Kyle Hunt; brother in law Rick Fannin and in-laws Thelma and Ray Fannin. She is survived by her husband, Gary Fannin, parents, Emerson and Mary Browning, sisters, Teresa [Mike] Barrett, Tina Browning daughter, Heather [Kenny] Amato, son, Joshua Sage; step daughter Hollie [Roman] Carson; Grandchildren, Matthew Perkins, Sean Sage, Rachel Vaske, Dominic Amato and Rylee Sage. Also Rachel Morell, Kyrstie Douglas and Michelle Reynoso who she loved like daughters. Cheri loved to cook and bake. You never left her house hungry or without a bag of food to take home. At Christmas she would load up the trunk of her car and had a plate of cookies and buckeyes for everyone she knew including her children's friends. Cheri loved the Beatles, going to baseball games and Kings Island. She also loved her husband, children, and grandchildren dearly. She will truly be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for close friends and family. Donations can be made to the family via gofundme.com under obituary and celebration of life for Cheri Fannin to help with medical bills.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020