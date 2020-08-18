1/1
Cheryl HARRIS
1946 - 2020
HARRIS, Cheryl S. Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for five days. Cheryl was born May 9, 1946, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Before retiring, she was employed as a service manager. Cheryl enjoyed the company of her cat, Molly. Preceding her in death were her father, Gene R. Cook; and her mother, Helen Marie Wade Wortman. She is survived by two daughters, Pam (Dave) Jackson and Lisa Adkins; five grandchildren, Jeff Gentry, Brad (Stephanie) Reffitt, Josh (Crystal) Reffitt, Maria Adkins and Danny (Lexie) Adkins; seven great-grandchildren, Lilly "Bug", Heidi, Gabrielle, Jocelyn, Jaylynn, Journee, and Jaedynn; one brother, Jeff (Angie) Wortman; one niece, Nikki Wortman; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with her grandson, Bradley Reffitt officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
AUG
20
Service
02:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
