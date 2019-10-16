|
|
HOOTEN, Cheryl Lynn 62, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born March 21, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Odell Back and Gerry Johnson. Cheryl had many diverse interests and hobbies including gardening, wildlife, and hosting friends and family gathering year round. She was a beautiful individual inside and out, and was committed to being the best wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, and friend she could be. Her hugs were the best in the world and her love emanated throughout, and remains doing so. She is survived by her husband; Robert (Bob) Hooten, her two sons; Jared and Jeremy (Jay) Hooten, mother; Gerry Johnson, her siblings; Melissa Marshall, Ronald Back, and Reva Sawyer, grandchildren; Jeremy, Jaxn, Landon, and Joss Hooten, and her daughter-in-law; Lori Hooten, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019