Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Hooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Hooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Hooten Obituary
HOOTEN, Cheryl Lynn 62, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born March 21, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Odell Back and Gerry Johnson. Cheryl had many diverse interests and hobbies including gardening, wildlife, and hosting friends and family gathering year round. She was a beautiful individual inside and out, and was committed to being the best wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, and friend she could be. Her hugs were the best in the world and her love emanated throughout, and remains doing so. She is survived by her husband; Robert (Bob) Hooten, her two sons; Jared and Jeremy (Jay) Hooten, mother; Gerry Johnson, her siblings; Melissa Marshall, Ronald Back, and Reva Sawyer, grandchildren; Jeremy, Jaxn, Landon, and Joss Hooten, and her daughter-in-law; Lori Hooten, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.