SAWYERS, Cheryl Rae Age 74, a resident of Hamilton for 58 years, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mercy Fairfield. She was born on February 12, 1946 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Herbert and Elaine (Schreiber) Lindsay. On December 10, 1975 in Hamilton, Cheryl married her husband of over 33 years, Donald T. Sawyers, and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2008. She was currently still employed by Jungle Jim's in their accounting department and had always been an avid reader. Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Wade Bishop) Plummer and Cynthia "Cyndi" (BJ) Ford; step-daughter, Jacqueline Perkins; the light of her life, granddaughter, Erin Rae; grandchildren, Tylor, Tanner, and Bobby; sisters, Debbie (Charlie) Brewer, Elaine (Bobby) Jones, and Kelly (Larry) Doty; nieces and nephews, Annette (Mike), Charlie (Rebecca), Scott (Jodi), Kyle (Susan), Matt (Shelley), and Ashley (Brent); many great-nieces and great-nephews; and an abundance of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandchildren, Taylor and Tristin. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11:30am until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Private Service with interment in Rose Hill Burial Park will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on May 16, 2020