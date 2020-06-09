SHEEHAN (Brock), Cheryl Lee Age 73, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020. Cheryl was born October 28, 1946, in Portland Oregon, the daughter of the late Laura and Joseph "Delno" Brock. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; a daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Robert McQuade; two grandchildren, Ryan McQuade and Megan McQuade; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Tom Buckles; two nephews, Joe Buckles, his wife Jan, and Michael Buckles; a niece, Amy Wilson, her husband Daren, and their families. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Cheryl graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Oregon, in 1965. Following graduation, she attended beauty school in Boise, Idaho, and after being licensed, met and married the love of her life, Jim, who was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Over the next 20 years, their great adventure took them all over the United States as well as Europe. Cheryl was definitely a people person, and enjoyed helping others and that was evident in her many roles as they moved from base to base. After Jim retired from the Air Force in 1989, they settled to Beavercreek, OH, where she set up roots and created life-long friendships. She was an avid reader, devoted grandmother, and a very good friend. Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.



