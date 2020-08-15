1/1
Cheryl SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Cheryl L. Cheryl L. Smith, 66, of S. Charleston, passed away August 13, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born August 9, 1954, in Circleville, OH, the daughter of George O. and Helen L. (Heffner) Smith. Cheryl had worked at Morris Bean and Yamada. Survivors include ten siblings, Gary (Mary) Smith, David (Judy) Smith, Linda Reisinger, Steve (Kay) Smith, Tom Smith, Mark (Becky) Smith, Doug (Kyleene) Smith, Terry (Amy) Smith, Greg (Karen) Smith, Beth (Ric) Harting; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenny Smith; sister-in-law, Melinda Smith; and brother-in-law, Joe Reisinger. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved