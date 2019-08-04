Home

WILLIAMS (Lookabaugh), Cheryl Jo 64, of Springfield went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 26, 2019 in . She born in Springfield on July 6, 1955 the daughter of the late Joan Chaffin & Jerry Lookabaugh. Cheryl had a passion for the salt life. She loved her children & grandchildren. She attended First Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Wendy (Tim) George, Jason Williams & his fianc?e Bobbie Sue Elder; brothers, Gary (Nikki) Lookabaugh & Barry Lookabaugh and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Renee Hereford; son, Warren Shawn Williams and sister-in-law, Barb Lookabaugh. Cheryl's life will continue through several people at the Ohio State University Body Donor Program. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6 pm in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd, Springfield with Pastor Brian Borton officiating.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
