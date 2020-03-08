Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Cheryl K. Of Dayton passed away Tuesday Feb 25, 2020 at age 69 in North Carolina after a long courageous battle. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Alice (Pepiot) Faust. She was part of an amazing marriage and is leaving behind her loving husband F. Michael Wilson. She was the best mom to her kids Jeffrey (Jill) Brown, Joanna (Thomas) O'Shea, and Michael (Gina Solomon) Wilson. She is also survived by six grandchildren Austin O'Shea, Cheyenne O'Shea, Ryan Brown, Jordan O'Shea, Amanda (Erick) Schwartz, Andrew (Heather) Simon, Samantha Wilson, and Serena Wilson. She also had 3 great grandchildren Karlee Schwartz, Raven Schwartz, and Colin Simon. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -