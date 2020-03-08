|
|
WILSON, Cheryl K. Of Dayton passed away Tuesday Feb 25, 2020 at age 69 in North Carolina after a long courageous battle. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Alice (Pepiot) Faust. She was part of an amazing marriage and is leaving behind her loving husband F. Michael Wilson. She was the best mom to her kids Jeffrey (Jill) Brown, Joanna (Thomas) O'Shea, and Michael (Gina Solomon) Wilson. She is also survived by six grandchildren Austin O'Shea, Cheyenne O'Shea, Ryan Brown, Jordan O'Shea, Amanda (Erick) Schwartz, Andrew (Heather) Simon, Samantha Wilson, and Serena Wilson. She also had 3 great grandchildren Karlee Schwartz, Raven Schwartz, and Colin Simon. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020