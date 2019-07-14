Home

Chester COMBS Obituary
COMBS, Chester Age 83, passed away at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing & Rehab center on Friday, July 12th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Ola Combs and his brother, Charles Combs. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Paul) Goeke, Robin (David) Timm and Rhonda (Mark) Regginello; grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) Joiner, Katherine Harbeck, Jessica (Steve) Newdigate, Justin Regginello, Lindsay Goeke and Matthew Goeke and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Anabelle, Allie, Adalynn, Ansley, Hailey and Hensley. Chester was proud to have served in The United States Army during the Korean War. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from 1-2pm on Wed. July 17th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will begin at 2pm on Wed. with burial to immediately follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Chester's memory may be sent to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
