DUNCAN, Sr., Chester D. Age 69, of Springfield, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 11, 1950 to the late Richard M. and AnnaBelle (Jones) Duncan. Chester graduated from Springfield North High School, Class of 1970. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Chester retired as a welder from Columbia Gas after 35 years of service. He loved fishing, going to flea markets with his wife, riding his Harley and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Chester is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diana L. (Hallen) Duncan; two sons, Chester D. (Becky) Duncan Jr. and Kevin S. (Julie) Duncan; six grandchildren, Airman Andrew Cole Duncan, Maverick Duncan, Allison Duncan, Logan Duncan, Addison Duncan and Matthew Duncan; two sisters, Recile Micochero and Phyllis (Glen) Oakeson; sister-in-law, Linda (Marty Ogden Sr.) Johnson and brother-in-law, Louie Hallen, as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Chester was preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Duncan and a brother-in-law, William Micochero. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Military honors will follow at 2:00. Condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020