Chester FELTY Obituary
FELTY, Chester A. "Chet" Age 65, passed away on April 20, 2019. Chet was born August 29, 1953 in Manchester, Kentucky and raised in Teges, Kentucky. He was employed at GM for 42+ years. This man was bigger than life. A caring, loving, and hard working man. He was preceded in death by his parents George M. and Thelma V. Felty and a brother Gene G. Felty. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Karen J. Felty, his sisters L. Reva Parker and Hazel Felty, brothers Kent (Jo) Felty, George M. Felty, Jr., and Delano (Cassie) Felty, sister-in-law Davie (Gene) Felty, and numerous nephews and nieces. The family plans on celebrating Chet's life with a private service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
