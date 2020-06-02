HARD, Chester "Chet" Age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020. Chet was born in Hamilton, OH on February 1, 1945. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963. He participated in baseball and basketball while in high school. Chet's professional life started at Mosler Safe Company. In 1965, Chet enlisted in the US Navy. He was on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. Chet was always proud of the time he served and the experiences he had. After his service he returned to Mosler Safe for a number of years. Upon leaving Mosler Safe, he worked in the automotive industry as a quality engineer as well as a contractor for Proctor and Gamble. Chet enjoyed sports, sprint car racing and Civic Theatre. He was a coach for the Fairfield Chiefs for a number of years. He thoroughly enjoyed participating in Civic Theatre and the friends he made there. Chet was very devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. Chet is survived by his wife, Pam of 40 years; his children, Doug (Tammy) Harrison, Barry (Cathy) Harrison, Dustin Hard, Sarah Hard, David (Amanda) Hard; his grandchildren, Michael, Katy, Paul, Mattie, Zachary, Emerson and Charley; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends. The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of Cincinnati for its tremendous support in the final days of Chet's life. A Memorial Service for Chet will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.