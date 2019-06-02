MALS, Chester S. Age 95 of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Canonsburg, PA to the late Antoinette and Stanley Mals. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Mals. Chester is survived by his sons Philip S. (Deb) Mals of Centerville and David R. Mals of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Antoinette M. (Richard) Sheffield of White Rock, NM; brother Joseph Mals of Canonsburg, PA; grandchildren: Justin (Nicole) Mals, Jennifer Mals, Nicole (Jason) Allen, Angela (Jacob) Aldersebaes, and Michael (Ginny) Sheffield; great-grandchildren Dylan Insani, Eli and Sebastian Aldersebaes, Ava Mals, Wesley, Brayden, and Grace Allen, and Hendrix Sheffield. Dad passed a day after his 95th Birthday. What an incredible man and an incredible father and grandfather. A true model of what a father and grandfather should be. He was a patriot, who loved his country and went to battle in WWII in the Navy. He loved his country but more importantly he loved his GOD and his family. He taught each of us the importance of faith and family and was able to share that wisdom with his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well. He was often called the Gentle Giant. He was noted for his big bear hugs for the ladies. When he turned 92, he became the Patriarch of the Mals family. Prior to that, his Uncle Stanley held that title at 91. With all our love Dad, we will miss you and your sarcasm, however you have left us with incredible memories. Friends may visit at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel from 5-8pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 7th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike with prayers at the funeral home prior, at 9:30am Friday. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary