BATDORF, China Kay Age 65 of Hamilton passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at . She was born July 23, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Clara (nee Durham) Templeton. Mrs. Batdorf retired after working for several years at Marsh Supermarket and was a member of the Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by two grandsons Dustyn Batdorf and Dylan Batdorf; one great grandson Ayden Batdorf; one brother Richard (Kim) Templeton, one sister Judy Collett, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Batdorf was also preceded in death by her son Gregory Chad Batdorf and two brothers Darrell Templeton and Ronnie Templeton. Visitation on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God, 1321 Pater Avenue from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Dennis Metheny, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2019
