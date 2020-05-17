Home

CLARK, Chris A. 58, of Springfield, passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. He was born in Springfield on March 2, 1962. Chris had worked at Metal Stamping in Springfield. He was a member of the Union Club and a fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and coaching their sports teams. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Linda (Ruf) Clark; father, Larry Clark of Russells Point; two sons, Chris Clark and Matthew (Victoria) Clark of Springfield; grandchildren, Connor, Christopher III, Ayden, Kristiana, Emma, Christian, and Nora; sisters, Connie Beck and Jody (Terry) Miller; in-laws, Jim and Brenda Ruf of Augusta, KY; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, including special uncle, Ed Anderson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah "Patty" (Anderson) Holmes, and his grandparents. Private services will be held in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020
