FROST, Chris Michael Age 58, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic after an extended illness. Chris was born May 8, 1962 in Jamestown, OH to Larry Frost and Carol (Binegar) Schraml. Chris was a very loving, gentle, funny, caring man, who gave freely of himself to anyone in need. He loved soccer, and was a coach for many years for Centerville Rec Soccer, and served as their director for the last 2 years. He shared his love of country music, the New York Jets, and baseball. Chris & Christina owned Frostco Construction for 27 years, and retired when his health became too much to continue in the excavating job he loved. He will be missed by those lives he touched as family, friend, coach, and surrogate dad to many. Chris is preceded in death by his beloved brother Ty, his maternal and paternal grandparents, Uncles Bob Napier & Howard Hennigan, step-mother Linda Frost, in-laws Eva and Harold Fetter, and sister-in-law Theresa Kennedy. Chris is survived by his wife and soulmate of 35 years, Christina (Fetter) Frost, and was a proud and loving father to his daughters Lauren and Lindsey who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his mother Carol, father Larry, siblings Terry (Mark Crookham) Frost, Craig (Cheri) Frost, Nicole (Jeff) Downing, and Natalie (Mike) Terrell; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Justin (Alexandra), Matthew, Brittany (Allan), Marissa, Connor, Eryn, Ashley, Ty, Sarah, Nicole, Nathaniel, Nichole (Brian) Jacob and Noah Barnard, Brendan (Mary) Richey; brother-in-laws Julius Fetter and Michael Kennedy. Chris is also survived by extended family of aunts, cousins and lifelong friends whom he loved dearly. The family will greet guests at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills at Rahn Rd on Friday, May 22nd from 3 7 PM, with social distancing of 97 people allowed in the building at a time. Visitors are asked to line up outside, and be admitted as others leave, according to the current regulations in place. Masks are optional at your discretion. The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home. Chris' burial will be a private ceremony for family and close friends on Tuesday. There has been a gofundme set-up to help the family under "Frost Family Emergency" to help with expenses.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020