Conroy Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
CHRIS REBBIN


1951 - 2020
CHRIS REBBIN Obituary
REBBIN, Chris A. 68, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Springfield on March 7, 1951 to William R. and Ann (Perovich) Rebbin. He is survived by an aunt and a few cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Steve and William S. Rebbin. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father Bill Kramer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
