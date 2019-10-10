|
ROBINSON, Chris Age 46, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 15, 1972 in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Middletown area all his life. Chris graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1989. He was employed as a machine operator at Burrow's Paper Company of Franklin for eight years. Chris was a movie and music buff and enjoyed spending time with his cats. Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, Fred Robinson and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Juanita Davis. He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Davis) Lunsford and husband Roger; his father, Fred Robinson; his paternal grandmother, Carole Robinson; and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 on Monday, October 14, 2019 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Karen Fleming officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S. or the American Cancer Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2019