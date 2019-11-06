|
VAN SCHAIK, Chris R. Age 78 of Belle Center, OH passed away Sunday November 3, 2019. Chris was a Montgomery County Prosecutor in Dayton, OH for 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen and son Patrick (Angie) of SC., two sisters, Marcia (Eric) Brown, Carol Van Schaik. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Vera Van Schaik and Sister Cela and brother-in-law, Robert Runyon. Services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, November 7 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019