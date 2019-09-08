Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa JAMES


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa JAMES Obituary
JAMES, Christa 79, of Springfield passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019 in her home following a short battle with cancer. She was born April 12, 1940 in Langen-Oberregenbach, Germany the daughter of Christian and Gertrud Abel. Christa was a talented seamstress in Germany and came to the U.S. at the age of twenty-two. She was a homemaker and continued creative sewing and embroidery the rest of her life. Christa is survived by a daughter Gaby James of Springfield; two sons Roland M. James of Hocking Hills, OH and Walter C. James of Columbus, OH; a sister Anneliese Das and nephew Andre Das, both of Columbus; two brothers and two sisters living in Germany; and a grandson Matthew Edington of Lima, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman C. James. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 1 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Christa's life will be Thursday at 1:00 PM. with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now