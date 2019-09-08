|
JAMES, Christa 79, of Springfield passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019 in her home following a short battle with cancer. She was born April 12, 1940 in Langen-Oberregenbach, Germany the daughter of Christian and Gertrud Abel. Christa was a talented seamstress in Germany and came to the U.S. at the age of twenty-two. She was a homemaker and continued creative sewing and embroidery the rest of her life. Christa is survived by a daughter Gaby James of Springfield; two sons Roland M. James of Hocking Hills, OH and Walter C. James of Columbus, OH; a sister Anneliese Das and nephew Andre Das, both of Columbus; two brothers and two sisters living in Germany; and a grandson Matthew Edington of Lima, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman C. James. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 1 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Christa's life will be Thursday at 1:00 PM. with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019