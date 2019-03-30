MOORE, Christa Sue Age 39, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1979 in Hamilton, Ohio to Bruce "Randy" and Sharon (Cotton) Moore. She is survived by her sisters Stephanie (Carey) McCord and Michelle George; a brother, Houston Gensheimer; nephews, Jackson and William George; a niece, Madelyn George; a grandmother, Mollie Flannery; her partner, Dan Bough; special aunt and uncle, Janet and Danny Garrett, her namesake, aunt Barbara "Sue" Holahan, and other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a 1998 graduate of Fairfield High School. She became employed with the Cincinnati Financial Corporation in 1999 and remained employed until her death. She was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Christa was a thoughtful and generous person who had an amazing ability to reach people even up to the very end. She will be missed deeply. Family, Friends, and others whose lives were touched by Christa are invited to a celebration of life at the lodge of Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary