SCHERBAUER, Christa Of Centerville, Ohio peacefully passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Arnstadt, Germany on September 1, 1936 to A. Kurt Borchers and Nelly (Fuechte) Borchers-Williams both from Germany. She had two brothers, Karl (Mary) Borchers and the late Harold (Ruth) Borchers, and half-sister, Barbara Borchers. Christa left Germany in 1954 and waited in Canada for a sponsor in the United States where she became a citizen in 1968. She was sponsored in Dayton, Ohio where she met and is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred "Bill" Scherbauer. Together they had three children: Fred "Jack" (Lisa) Scherbauer of Centerville, Ohio, Ann "Barbara" (Dennis) Paisley of West Chester, Ohio, and Carla (Brad) Hohenbrink of Morrow, Ohio. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: LeeAnn Scherbauer, Hilary (Chris) Cody, Kyle Scherbauer, Zach Paisley, Hollie Hohenbrink, Nolan Hohenbrink, and Miles Hohenbrink. She also loved her animals, currently Fats and Kitty. Christa served as treasurer of Houston Printing, which was started with her husband in 1963 and is still in operation. She served as Vice President of the GBU Financial Life District 815 and helped direct funds to Operation Reach Out for the soldiers and other charitable organizations. She was awarded volunteer of the year in 2016 for all her efforts. She was a member of Dayton Liederkranz-Turner for over fifty years, Dayton's oldest German club. Christa belonged to the Church of the Incarnation for over 40 years. Christa would rescue any animal or person she believed needed help. Her contributions were numerous and to many organizations and will be missed. Her family sincerely wants to thank the doctors and staff at Kettering Medical Center CCU for their compassionate and loving care they provided Christa. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that friends and family can make contributions in Christa's name to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner at 1400 E. Fifth St, Dayton OH 45402 or your local animal shelter. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. If you wish to attend, send an email to [email protected] Newcomer Centerville Chapel has been entrusted with serving Christa's family.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019