BENNINGHOFEN, Christian Husband of Linda (Hogg) Benninghofen, passed away at his home on March 7, 2019, after a long battle with Diabetes. He was born on December 21, 1946 to parents, Joan and Robert Benninghofen. Christian (Chris) attended Culver Military Academy in his youth and received an appointment to West Point. He graduated from college with a degree in Business and Accountancy and ran his own C.P.A. firm for over 35 years. Chris took great pride, throughout his life, serving his clients. As his health declined, one of his greatest regrets was having to give up his practice and caring for the needs of his clients. Chris was a man of many passions. He loved music and dancing and had a passion for the music of Motown. He also enjoyed playing competitive card games and played with friends on a regular basis throughout his life. Chris loved Hilton Head and was at his happiest when he could spend time in the sun, especially with his family. Chris leaves his wife and love of his life for 50 years, Linda, whom he cherished and adored. He also leaves to mourn his loss, his children: Krista (Chip) Bramlage, Christian Scott (Kara) Benninghofen and Alicia (Jason) Romer. Chris also leaves his seven princessesgrandchildren: Breanna, Brittany, Beyla, Brooke, Isabella, Nadia, and Ava. He also leaves his loving sisters-in-law; Dr. B. Gayle Niehaus, Brenda (Glen) Roddy, brothers-in-law; Stephen (Cindy) Hogg, David (Debbie) Hogg and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Finally, Chris leaves two brothers: Bill and Bob Benninghofen of California, a cousin Patty Baumgartner and a special and devoted cousin Joanie Zellner. Chris will be missed by many friends and family members. He will be reunited in death with his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Omega Hogg, and a special brother-in-law and friend, Judge David J. Niehaus. Graveside Service may be attended on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm located at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton OH 45013. The Benninghofen family requests that in lieu of flowers you may send memorial donations to the Butler County Historical Society/Benninghofen Museum 327 N. Second Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019