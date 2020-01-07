Home

Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
1959 - 2020
Christina BORNHORST Obituary
BORNHORST, Christina L. 60, of Vandalia, passed away at 9:41 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. She was born July 15, 1959 in Piqua to the late Ronald E. and Carol J. (Tillman) Bornhorst. Survivors include two brothers, Robert (Julie) Bornhorst, Richard (Kelly) Bornhorst, all of Piqua; two sisters, Cindy (Andrew) Barnes of Troy and Cathy MacKellar of Piqua; and many nieces, nephews. Chris was a graduate of Piqua High School and Upper Valley J.V.S. and worked for Detmer & Sons Heating & Cooling Co. of Fairborn. She loved being with family particularly her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cats, shopping and Christmas as her favorite time of year. A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wills officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite Hospice organization. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020
