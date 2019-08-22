Home

Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina NIEKAMP


1978 - 2019
Christina NIEKAMP Obituary
NIEKAMP, Christina Marie 40 of Bellbrook, Ohio, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home (1310 3rd Street, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663) for an educational fund for her beloved daughter. A Celebration of Life will be held in Bellbrook at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
