PAPPERT, Christina Theresa Age 66 of Kettering passed away on June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father David Yingling and survived by her mother Phyllis. Also surviving her is her devoted husband of 44 years Christopher; children: Becky Williams (John), Matt Pappert (Steve Taylor), Tony Pappert (Emily), and Dan Pappert (Genevieve); grandchildren: Jacob and Abraham Williams, Elley Pappert, and Jackson and Madeline Pappert; 10 siblings of which she was oldest; and many nieces and nephews. Christina was fiercely proud of and devoted to her family. She loved being a grandmother and took any chance she could to spend time with her grandchildren. Christina was very active in St. Albert the Great Parish as a Eucharist Minister, Small Faith Community member and the Bell Choir. Christina was a special education teacher in the London City School System in the late 1970's and then most recently, a teacher with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in the Dayton area for over 25 years. The visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Thursday at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Catholic School in Kettering, Ohio in Memory of Christina Pappert. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019