REEDY, Christine Age 86, of Franklin, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 7, 1932 in Lee County, KY to Joe C. and Joe Anne (Anderson) Little. She was a teacher for the Middletown City Schools for 32 years, retiring in 1990. Christine was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Delta Kappa Gamma. Christine and her husband enjoyed playing Bridge and traveling. Christine is survived by her children, Robert (Rita) Reedy of Louisville, KY and Carter (Sue) Reedy of Middletown; grandchildren, Taylor and Kara Reedy; special great-nephew, Don (Lori) Snowden of Clayton, OH and numerous others nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Dent Reedy; brother, Jack Little and sister, Jean Potter. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Diane Ziegler. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45237. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019