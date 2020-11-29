1/
Christine STEGNER
STEGNER, Christine

71, of Urbana, passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Urbana Place. Christine is survived by her sisters, Carol

(Michael) Forhan, Shirlene (Herbert) Turner, Phyllis Jean (Paul) Engle; her brother, Kenneth George; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Virgil Joseph Stegner. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday,

December 2, 2020, in the funeral home. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Burial will follow in Nettlecreek Cemetery, Westville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
