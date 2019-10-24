|
TUDOR (Riggle), Christine K. It is with great sadness that the family of Christine K (Riggle) Tudor announces her passing on Monday, October 21st at the age of 67. Chris was born December 2, 1951 in Defiance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester and Mary Frances (Moser) Riggle. Her family moved to Kettering, where she graduated from Kettering Fairmont East High School. She continued her education at Eastern Kentucky University graduating with a degree in education. Chris taught in the Kettering City Schools for 30 years, enjoying her time with her students and staff. While teaching in the Kettering City Schools she completed her Master's degree from Wright State. In her retirement Chris began a second career as an Arbonne representative and was quite successful. Chris belonged to the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce. The other loves of her life were her dogs, all West Highland terriers and her two black cats. Chris was an enthusiastic gardener wanting to keep her yard and landscaping neatly trimmed. She was also enjoyed sewing and crafting. A highlight of every year were her vacations to Folly Beach, South Carolina with her daughter and longtime friend Mary. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Tom Tudor; a daughter Deanna Lance and her fianc? Adam Merritt, and three siblings Mark Riggle, Paul (Luray) Riggle and Pam (Kelvin) Weller. Chris is also survived by step children Jeff, Andy and Sara; step-grandchildren, Camryn, Sammy, Natalie, Anna and Dean and several nieces and nephews. Chris was a very caring person who was devoted to her family and would often go out of her way to help others, even in death as an organ donor. A Visitation will be from 12 to 3 pm. Sunday, October 27, at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, followed by a brief memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family asks for your donations to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019