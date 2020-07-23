1/
Christine WILSON
WILSON, Christine A. Age 52, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Christine was an Air Force Veteran and a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Greiner. Christine is survived by her loving husband, Rick L.; mother, Frances Greiner of MN; daughter, Rachael L. Wilson of Dayton; sons & daughter-in-law, Matthew A. Wilson of Dayton, Randall P. & Toni Wilson of VA; sister & brother-in-law, Amy & Tim McCratic of PA; brother & sister-in-law, Andrew & Shelia Greiner of MN; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 2:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nina Booysen
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lorinda Jasper
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
J Michael Summy
