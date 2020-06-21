Christopher ALBRECHT

ALBRECHT, Christopher J. Of Springboro, OH passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at the age of 50. Chris was the loving husband of Beth (Breitenstein) for 23 years. Together they raised two amazing sons Justin and Daniel. Chris was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Laurie (Nerby) and Jim Albrecht. He also leaves behind his brothers Dave and his wife Dana, Jon and his fiancée Allison Bush and sister Tricia, uncles Ron and his wife Nancy, Denny and his wife Sue, aunt Joanie, uncle Chuck and his wife Laura, and aunt Janie, 16 cousins, 9 nieces and nephews, father-in-law Roger, brothers-in-law Matt and Steve and his wife Shawnee Breitenstein and of course, his four-legged partner in crime Lambeau. He is preceded in death by uncle Terry, uncle Fred, mother-in-law Mary Jean Breitenstein and beloved grandparents Larry and Jane Nerby and Charles and Florence Albrecht. Chris' family extended well beyond his relatives. He loved his Southbrook Church family with all his heart, especially his amazing men's group. Chris' true passion in life was mentoring young people. He touched so many lives through his coaching and counsel. He would like nothing more than to be remembered as a selfless servant leader and follower of Jesus. Chris lived by faith. If you are reading this he would wish for you to open your bible and read a few of his favorite verses: Romans 12:2, Philippians 4:6-7, Proverbs 3:5-6, and Ephesians 6:10-18. Visitation will be held at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342 from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, June 22nd, 2020. The funeral will be a private family event on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Life Enrichment Center, 425 N Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404, an organization dear to Chris' heart.