BENNETT, Christopher Todd Age 26 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Chris was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 11, 1992 to Todd and Vicki (Land) Bennett. He was an avid sports fan, especially with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Lions, and the New York Giants. Chris loved playing softball, playing video games, and listening and writing music. Chris was a storyteller that lived to make others laugh. Chris is survived by his parents, Todd and Vicki Bennett; one sister, Ashley (Jeff) Moher; Chris loved being an uncle to his little lady "ARM", Ansley Rose; his grandparents, Gary and Gayle Bennett; the cat, Cosmo and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous other family and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Judy Schraer; his grandmother, Nancy Land; his uncles, Terry Land and Timmy Bennett; and an aunt, Janet Land. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Earl David Charles officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Cincinnati Children's Heart Institute. A special thank you to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Heart Institute doctors and nurses for all the care over these 26 years. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary