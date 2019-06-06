|
ANKNEY, Christopher David Age 30, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Chris was born in Dayton, OH on April 4, 1989. He graduated from Beavercreek High School and attended Wright State University. Chris is survived by his father, David (Diana Alge) Ankney; mother, Andrea Western; brother, Derrick (Abby) Linder; sister, Natalie Ankney. A Memorial Service will take place 2pm, Saturday, June 8, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, with a visitation to follow until 3:30pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019