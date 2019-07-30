Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Dayton National Cemetery
Resources
Christopher DePRIEST

Christopher DePRIEST Obituary
DePRIEST, Christopher Alan 34, of Urbana, passed away June 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born March 4, 1985 in Springfield, the son of Curtis and Carol (Morris) DePriest. Chris enjoyed playing his guitar and drinking beer. He was always the life of the party. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and the United States Army having served in Afghanistan and Korea. Survivors include his mother; Carol Morris, Springfield, two brothers; Curtis DePriest (Jamie Townsend) Bellefontaine and Spencer (Misty) DePriest, Urbana and good friend; Marcus Plikerd, Tiffin, OH. He was preceded in death by his father. Graveside services will be held in the Dayton National Cemetery on Thursday, August 1, 2019 beginning at 2:30PM with Pastor Dan Leiker officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 30, 2019
