CHRISTOPHER DODDS
1935 - 2020
DODDS, Christopher D. Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at The Laurels of Huber Heights. Chris was born May 28, 1935, and grew up in Stanford, CA, & graduated from Palo Alto High School. He worked in development for Wenner Gren Foundation in NY City, Wright State University, Antioch University, 10 Wilmington Place and retired as a Marketing Manager at St. Leonards Retirement Center after many years. Chris was an Army Veteran serving from 1957-1962 and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was a talented painter and enjoyed painting with a group of friends from Tipp City. Chris is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lorraine Whitfield Dodds; daughters & sons-in-law, Alana & Sam Sharp, Shannon & Christopher Washington; son & daughter-in-law, Ryan & Whitney Pyles Dodds; brother, John A. (Anna) Dodds; nieces, Jennifer Jacob & Karen Sparks; grandchildren, Jacques, Faith, Victoria, Gabriella, Sebastian, Micah, Chase, Willow & Grant; and many other relatives & friends. Celebration of Life 12 Noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Pastor Rick Nance officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or The Dayton Art Institute in Chris's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
