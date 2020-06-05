FIELDS, Christopher Age 67, born in Dayton, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020. Christopher was a member of Mt. Zion AOH Church, and a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1971. Preceded in death by his father, Saylor White Sr.; stepfather, John Cooper; nephew, Donyale Evans Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving mother, Gladys Cooper; devoted wife, Marcia L. Fields; daughter, Nikki (Chris) Hairston; sons, Chris Curington, Richard (LaJuana) Curington, Carlos Fields Sr., Corwynn Fields Sr., Courtney (Andrea) Fields; 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Ricky (Margaret ) Fields, Saylor White Jr.; sister, Felicia White; sister-in-law, Cassie Howard; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Karla) Harrison, Larry (Betty) Harrison; aunt, Elizabeth McCuller; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, June 6, at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12 College St. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Pastor Cassie R. Howard of New Creation Ministries officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



