GOTTSCHLICH, Christopher J. Died September 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by wife Teresa (Nash), parents Jerald and Dorothy, brothers Joseph and Stephen. Survived by children Seth, Ben and Julia. Sisters Victoria and Margaret (Bill). Brothers Kurt (Debbie) and Anthony. Sister-in-law Ann Becker. Chris was a kind and sociable person who made many friends throughout his life. He gave the best 4th of July parties and barbecues. Was well loved and will be dearly missed. Memorial Mass is 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 28 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends before and after service. Glickler Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019