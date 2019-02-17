|
HAWORTH, Christopher G. Age 50, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019. In 1998, Chris joined the brotherhood of the Carpenters Union, local #136. He was an avid Volkswagen enthusiast. His happiest moments were surrounded by his family, good friends and Evey. Chris is survived by his loving wife Penny of 28 years; children Trevor (Nicole Wright) Biela and Drake Haworth; grandchildren Scarlett and Greyson; father Lynn (Sandy) Haworth; grandmother Joann Haworth; sister Trace (Tim) Lirette; also survived by in-laws Barbara and Jim Abram and other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life in Chris' honor will be Saturday February 23, 2019 2-6 at Marian Manor 6050 Dog Leg Rd. Dayton OH 45415. Online memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019