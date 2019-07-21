|
|
JONES, Christopher Robert "Bunk" 38, gained his wings after an accident on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1980 and was a graduate of Shawnee High School class of 2000. He was a son, father, brother and friend to many. Bunk leaves behind his mom and step-dad, Robin and Bo Watkins; father, Ricardo Jones; brother Mike Jones (Lacey, Zayne, Shaylynn and Kynzley Jones) his children that he cherished, Mikayla White, Dominick, Xavier and Arianna Jones; girlfriend, Corrin Flanigan; grandmother, Bonnie Newcomb; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, life-long friends and his loyal dog, Rocky. Bunk loved coaching wrestling, playing corn hole, listening to Prince, spending time with family and friends and "eating beer". Bunk was huge Ohio State fan and enjoyed the family cookouts, get togethers and bonfires. He also worked at Westwind Roofing. We love you tons Bunk! Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10a.m.-1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019