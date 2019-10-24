|
MANN, Christopher aka HeBaba #33, Joker, the Shaman of Chaminade, born November 14 1948 departed this earthly plane on October 19, 2019. A native son of the Gem City and Chaminade Eagle 1967, known for his colorful clothing and colorful stories, he lived in Saratoga Wyoming for the past 15 years, creating unique handcrafted clothing and quilts. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Mann and brother David Mann. He leaves behind beloved sister Dianne Grandinette, nieces Andrea Grandinette and Erica Mann nephew Travis Armbrust and many friends who will cherish his memory. A memorial and showing of his artwork is being arranged. Details will be posted on his Facebook site
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019