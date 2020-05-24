Home

MARKS, Christopher Theodore "Chris" Age 58, of Dayton, lost his battle to leukemia on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at . Preceded in death by his parents Theodore Jr. and Dollie (Hall) Marks. Survived by his sister Becky and her husband David Molnar of Dayton. Private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Chris's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
