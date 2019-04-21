McCAULEY, Christopher T. Age 29 of Dayton and Columbus, passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on Friday, April 12, 2019. Chris was a 2008 graduate of Northmont High School, and graduated from Ohio University with his Bachelor's Degree in 2012. He attended grade school at and was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. His biggest passion was The Ohio State Buckeyes Football and he would never miss a game. Chris is survived by his parents: Brent and Debbie McCauley, brother: Alex (Bailey Godsey) McCauley, sister: Nichelle (Luke) Artin and his nephews: Marshall and Graham, grandmother: Martha Rivers-Watson, also many other relatives and an extremely close group of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Mildred McCauley, grandfather: Arthur Rivers. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church (435 E. National Road, Vandalia) with Father John Tonkin as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Tissue Services. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary