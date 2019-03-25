|
PONTISSO, Christopher Of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 60. He was preceded in death by his father John Pontisso SR. Christopher is survived by his mother Betty Pontisso; sisters Janeen (Jerry) Hyatt and Denise (Curtis) Smith; brother John (Peggy) Pontisso JR; and nieces Dana Pontisso, Rachel Dugan, and Morgan Price. A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Friends and family may call an hour prior to the service on March 27, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm. Interment to follow the services at Spring Valley Cemetery, in Spring Valley Ohio 45370. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019