POWERS, Christopher Freeland Brian Devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother passed away in his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 25, 2019. Chris was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 19, 1963, grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio and graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1981. He is preceded in death by his father, William K. Powers; mother, Evelyn I. Powers; and brother, Gary Douglas Powers. Chris is survived by his wife, Lisa Powers; his son, Nathan Powers (Sarah); 2 step-daughters, Jamie Ashworth (Justin Cook) and Jess Farris (Jake); a grandmother, Cora Cook; brother, William K. Powers Jr. (Joy); sister, Linda S. Powers; nephews, Tod Powers, Justin Lackey, William Powers III, and Scott Powers; and nieces, Melinda Keith (Justin) and Jennifer Powers; and other family and friends. Chris will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements will be conducted in Florida, where he lived most of his adult life. A memorial service in the Beavercreek area, to celebrate Chris' life, is pending. Email [email protected] for further information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019