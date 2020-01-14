|
REVELOS, Christopher N. 84, of Middletown, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on June 22, 1935 to parents Nicholas G. and Frosine (Aridas) Revelos. He attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Chris married his beautiful wife, Elaine R (Lymper) 58 years ago in 1961, whom he loved with all his heart. They were inseparable. He was devoted to his church and gave generously to its support. He served as Church Council Secretary, Jr Goya Advisor, was a lifetime choir member, and was well known for his Greek honey balls (loukamades) at the Middletown Greek Festival. Chris served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Chris worked as a Cost Accountant for 30 years at Armco Steel Construction Products and retired at the young age of 50. Chris loved his four children and was an integral part of their lives throughout. He raised his Greek family with all the culture and tradition that taught them kindness and respect that would make him proud. Chris was an avid golfer and made the papers with his hole in one finally matching his wifeuntil her second hole in one a month later. Chris was so loved by all of his family and had many friends. He worked hard, traveled the world and enjoyed his blessed life. Christopher N. Revelos is survived by his wife Elaine Renee Revelos; children, Nicholas C. (Kellie) Revelos, Jamie (Vern, Colonel (Ret)) Beatty, Francine (James) Ulrich, Chrisanne (Jeffery) Heisey; grandchildren, Christine (Adam) Gunston, Christopher Heisey; his brother, Michael N. (Katerina) Revelos; and many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George N. Revelos, Constantine N. Revelos; sister, Lula Poulias. Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave, Middletown with Father Bill Cassis officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Trisagion service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or , 324 Wilmington Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 14, 2020