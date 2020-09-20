1/1
Christopher ROCHÉ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHÉ, Christopher R. Age 25 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1994, in Denver, CO, to Christopher Sr. & Lisa Roché. Christopher loved music and played drums in high school for the Miamisburg Viking Marching Band. After graduating, he served active duty in the United States Navy and then transferred to the Naval Reserves. While in the Naval Reserves, Christopher studied cyber security at Wright State University while also working at the Veteran & Military Center on campus. Christopher is survived by his parents; brother, Jagger (Amanda) Roché; loving Grandmère, Carol Roché; many other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog, Drogo. He was preceded in death by his Grammy, Patricia Oktay; and Grandpère, William Roché Sr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to honor him make a donation in his memory to the SICSA Pet Adoption Center or the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Military Family Scholarship Fund. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved