Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher SHEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher SHEWMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher SHEWMAN Obituary
SHEWMAN, Christopher James Was born December 17, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio. Graduated at Bellbrook, Ohio. Chris passed away June 20, 2019. Chris lived in South Florida from 1983 to 2010. He was a Condo Manager for 17 years on the beach of Naples, Florida. He loved the outdoors, fishing and boating was his passion. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Rita Shewman, a sister Kim (Steve) Davis, his uncle Lynn Pickering, uncle Montie (Naomi) and Fran Pickering. His nephew, Philip Davis, niece, Heather (David) Gruetman, their children Ellie and Ben, as well as many cousins, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Hospice. A big thank you to the Jamestown Health and Rehab for all their loving care for Chris. Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville, Ohio. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.